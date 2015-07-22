Just when you thought you couldn’t hear more about Taylor Swift, she’s forcing her way back into the media once again. This time, however, we’re hearing about something other than her Twitter drama and crappy ex-boyfriends. TSwift is officially making her way into the fashion industry by designing a new line of clothing. But there’s a catch – the line is for a Chinese e-commerce retailer, JD.com Inc.

Wondering why you can’t get it, then? Well, the line will go on sale in August, a few months before she visits Shanghai for her “1989” tour which is great, but it will also only be available in China. Yeah. This means you won’t be able to get your hands on the line filled with cute dresses, sweatshirts, and tops, unless you’re willing to dish out a couple thousand dollars to head on over there. I guess if you’re a true TSwift fan, it’s worth the trip.

Images of the line have yet to be released, but if they match up with Taylor’s personal style, we’re sure there’s bound to be some pretty adorable pieces. Hope the Chinese enjoy it, because we probably won’t be able to.