Have you always been interested in exploring the world, but for whatever reason can’t spend an entire semester in a different country? You might want to look into a short term program. Many universities offer classes that include going abroad without the commitment of months away from home, and the best part is they can count for credits!

In many cases, like mine, the program starts out as a class. If you take a fall attachment class, you would go abroad during some of winter break, while the spring attachment class students travel a few weeks after finals. You take a class in a certain subject and traveling to another country is to enhance what you learned the previous semester.

In my class, we had to summarize sections of two books each week for homework. Also, we learned different aspects about each country we were visiting, such as currency, food, and history. It is helpful to have a background of the country before you visit and what to expect when you get there.

A typical group might consist of about 10 students, a professor, and two chaperones who were also professors. It’s nice to travel with people who are in the same boat as you, instead of journeying to a new country by yourself to stay with a family you don’t know or dorm of students from all over the world. And if you travel with some people who have been to the country before or you have a tour guide to help you along the way, it can definitely make a huge difference!

You can visit countless museums, international landmarks, and have a few educational lectures from each country. You learn so much in such a short amount of time. You can see all of the required places on your itinerary and also fit in the last minute must-sees recommended by your family and friends.

With a shorter program, you don’t have to worry about going alone to a country and missing loved ones. You don’t have to jump into a culture without learning anything before going. You get to explore each city for a few days, see the sites, and learn how each country is special in their own way without having to worry about going to school or homework.

I did not know if I could study abroad for a whole semester or a year, but I did not want to miss out on a one of a kind experience.

If I have intrigued you in the smallest bit, I really hope you take the initiative to study abroad, because what everyone says is true. It is a worthwhile experience you can’t pass up while you still have the time to go. Check and see if your college has a program similar to this one. Wouldn’t you like to actually go and visit historical monuments in person instead of seeing them out of a textbook? I’m glad I did!

