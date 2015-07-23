Woman Adopts The Four Daughters Of Her Best Friend Who Died Of Cancer

Elizabeth Diamond and Laura Ruffino were best friends since the fifth grade—literally best friends forever. Tragically, Diamond was diagnosed with stage four brain cancer in 2014 and asked Ruffino to care for her four daughters should anything happen to her.

This past April, Ruffino kept her promise and adopted Tara, Samara, Ella, and Lily Diamond with her husband, adding four new members to their four person family. Now that’s true friendship.

The Ruffinos live in West Seneca, New York and are still getting used to their new family size. Laura Ruffino’s husband, Rico, set up a youcaring.com fundraising page to aid the family in feeding and caring for their new daughters.

If you are in the West Seneca area on August 30th, there will be a fundraising event to aid the family.

