Sometimes the Instagram likes just aren’t worth it. Such is the case for a 43-year-old Mississippi woman who tried to take a selfie with a bison during a trip to Yellowstone Park on Tuesday. Well, that particular bison wasn’t feeling very camera ready (or something), and attacked the woman and her daughter when they turned their backs to the beast.

“They heard the bison’s footsteps moving toward them and started to run, but the bison caught the mother on the right side, lifted her up and tossed her with its head,” the park service said in a statement Wednesday.

Luckily, the no one sustained any serious injuries, but can we all agree that this was a dumb move? What do you think is going to happen when you invade a wild animal’s personal space – he’s going to pose and make a duck face? This is apparently the third park visitor to be attacked during an attempted selfie this season alone, but maybe these folks have learned their lessons. We hope.

