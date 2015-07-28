The Look For Less: Lily Collins’ Feminine Skirt-And-Crop-Top Set

||

Lily Collins has always been total #eyebrowgoals, but these days, her style has been giving those brows a run for their money.

The gorgeous young star who – fun fact, almost played Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl – has this really classic, feminine aesthetic that I love. She’s always put-together, she always looks age appropriate, and she has that sort of whimsical fairy tale that is such a breath of fresh air.

main.original

This particular look of hers is the perfect outfit for a summer party or even graduation. It just looks so pretty and, best of all, you can find a similar look for an affordable price. Shop our picks below.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]

Olivia Palermo: How To Dress Like The Star For Less Money

Read More:
LifestyleLily Collins,the look for less
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Zara HCOLLEGECANDY Writer
I'm a Chicago-based writer and graduate of the Medill School of Journalism who has written for sites like Cosmopolitan.com, Seventeen.com, MarieClaire.com, Glamour.com, Parents.com, Racked, Thrillist and The Huffington Post.
  • 10614935101348454