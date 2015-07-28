Attention coffee lovers everywhere: we have finally found the product of your dreams. If you’re sick of spending $4 on an overpriced iced coffee at Starbucks every morning, the coffee gods have finally answered your prayers.

For whatever it is that you usually want to put in your pipe and smoke it, there’s some new competition in town. Coffee vaping, that’s right, is game changing the coffee industry. We’re unsure who is rejoicing more – coffee addicts or pot heads, but this idea has got us all very interested. Companies are now taking a swing at designing e-cigarettes that can also be used as caffeine inhalers. One big puff in before you walk out the door and you’re already feelin’ like a new man.

While this product will probably give everybody in the world a chance to cop an extra 5 minutes of sleep before scrambling to get to work, the FDA is not officially feeling it. These companies, however, are trying everything they can to find a loop hole for this product by claiming the product is a dietary supplement or beverage.

Whatever, we just know that we want this stuff and we want it now. While we wait, however, you all might want to start looking into pre-ordering your vapes.

[Story via TSM]