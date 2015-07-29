OITNB’s Danielle Brooks Shows Off Her Curves On Instagram

Orange Is The New Black‘s Danielle Brooks, better known as Taystee Jefferson, is bringing us even more sass and spunk than we could have bargained for. This time, however, she’s adding a little inspiration to the mix to show the world just how kick-ass she really is.

While our society is used to body-shaming figures that aren’t stick thin, Brooks has decided it’s time for a change. Just yesterday, she posted a photo on Instagram showing off her killer curves at the gym and captioning it with an inspiring little message to her followers.

One life, one body, take care of it with love. You tell ’em, girl. We really couldn’t agree more. Danielle is looking ship shape, mentally and physically and we’re honestly a little jealous. Time to start thinking more like her and treating ourselves like the #goddesses that we really are.