Calvin Klein is no stranger to controversy. They’ve created an entire brand around the phrase “Sex sells,” and I can’t say I hate it. Hello, Justin Bieber. The guy is a total jerk, but hey, he can rock a pair of tight underwear…or lack thereof.

The fashion powerhouse just recently launched their fall 2015 denim campaign and it could be their most suggestive one yet. For the first time, Calvin Klein features same-sex couples. They’re also centering the ads around sexting and hookup culture.

The images have text screenshots with erotic messages which the company says is, “inspired by actual events and people.” Casual sex in the United States has been on the rise recently, so the iconic retailer thought it should take advantage of that.

Melisa Goldie, Calvin Klein’s Chief Marketing Officer said, “We’re highlighting the truth about dating- the meet up, the hookup and the freedom that you have through the digital dating landscape and how instantaneous it is.”

Looking? Introducing the F15 Calvin Klein Jeans ad campaign. #mycalvins https://t.co/919DvwQybg — Calvin Klein (@CalvinKlein) July 29, 2015

