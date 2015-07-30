On Monday, a video leaked of security camera footage from a Chinese mall, showing a mother saving her young son before getting pulled into escalator gears after a loose panel collapsed beneath them.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coqQHNnyHAw&w=640&h=360%5D

Naturally, the video scared Chinese citizens, and now they’re taking extra precautions to ensure they can change floors safely.

In this video, you can see frightened shoppers use umbrellas to make sure the board above the moving stairs are sturdy, while others some awkwardly sidestep around the top landing. They might look almost comical, but can you blame them?

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gzbVBQrfle4&w=640&h=360%5D

Sadly, deaths involving escalators aren’t as rare as we think. On Monday, there were two other incidents involving escalators in China, CNN reports.

