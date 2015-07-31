I totally understand why the shirt-tied-around-the-waist phenomenon went out of style. Who really wants to walk around with their waist tightly cinched by a constricting long-sleeved shirt/flannel/etc and have the sleeves flop in front of your pelvis like a sleeve penis? If you’re like me (bridging the gap between being an eternal child and a confused adult), you grew up during the era where this style was being used and simultaneously being phased out. People made fun of people for this look—and, again, understandably. The sleeve penis is really that terrible.

Put it this way: you’re running around during the peak briskness of autumn with a phone in one hand and a hot coffee in the other. You don’t have the ability to carry a coat to protect you from the coming winter onslaught. How, oh, how, are you supposed to stay warm?

With a shirt tied around your waist—that’s how. It’s temperature comfort without having to sacrifice the coolness factor of your flannel or shirt. No longer will you have to iron out the wrinkles from your beloved clothes because you shoved them to the bottom of your bag, unsure whether you would need them that day.

What is great about this trend is that genuinely anyone can test the waters to see if he or she likes it or not. Go into your closet and pull out the millions of flannels and/or long-sleeved shirts you have stockpiled over the years and tie it around your waist. Like it? Awesome! Go seize the day. If you don’t, it’s very easy: untie the knot (SLEEVE PENIS) and hang the flannel back up in your closet for another day.

It’s the perfect way to take that outfit you think is a bit too pristine for your day and grunge it up a little bit. Let’s be real: who hasn’t wished that they could throw on a pair of Doc Martens and a beanie to cover up their undone, greasy hair? Perhaps that is too extreme for you, but the long-sleeved shirt around your waist is a surefire way to make your outfit of the day look like you tried this morning while simultaneously stating, “I don’t give a sh*t.” Use it for a pop of color; use it for warmth—do whatever!

Bringing any trend back means that we get to reinvent it a little bit. You don’t need to wear your destroyed skinny jeans with unwashed hair in order to tie your shirt around your waist. You can tie a shirt/flannel/etc around your waist when you wear anything. Again: jeans? Sure. Skirt? Yep! Dress? Go for it! Rock the ‘round the waist look with any type of shoe (I mean it. Flats, heels, boots? Anything flies.)

[Lead image via]