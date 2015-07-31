The 10 Commandments Of Dressing For A Summer Wedding

If you’re a 20-something, I don’t have to tell you that weddings, while super fun, can be a huge pain.

I mean, there are the matters of getting dressed up (in a dress that you probably need to go out and buy), paying for travel, buying a gift, sitting through a ceremony, and abiding by a lot of rules – and if all that isn’t enough for you, we’re here to add even more rules into the mix.

Luckily, these aren’t of the annoying (but necessary) turn-off-your-cell-phone variety. These are purely to help you find the perfect outfit for any summer wedding.

1. Thou shalt not wear white.

tumblr_mry2lexBOr1sz5uyro1_500

I mean, you know this. Still, it can be easy to forget when it’s blazing hot outside – wearing white to a wedding is never okay unless the bride says it is, but just be sure to keep this in mind even though you really, really want to wear that cute white lacy number.

2. Thou shalt sweat proof.

rs_500x234-130701160126-tumblr_inline_ml9caml7yr1qz4rgp

Go hard on the deodorant and be sure to add a layer of powder of your makeup. Summer is sweaty, weddings are sweaty and summer weddings are really sweaty.

3. Thou shalt be creative.

FgT08x

You might feel like you have to wear a fancy dress, but summer weddings generally have a more casual vibe. Feel free to style a cute skirt or even a romper in a way that feels dressy enough for a wedding. Of course, you want to be careful with this option – but there are ways to make it work.

4. Thou shalt embrace ‘something borrowed.’

tumblr_mxudm0mRTd1slhkaxo1_400

You may feel like nothing in your closet is wedding appropriate, but that doesn’t mean you have to splurge on something. Try hitting up your friends, sisters to even your mom for a dress that will work for any wedding.

5. Thou shalt try an updo.

130dcec58b1551ec850101aea7044d94

They look gorgeous AND they keep your hair off your neck. Win freaking win.

6. Thou shalt outfit repeat.

images

If you have multiple weddings in one season, feel free to wear the same dress to two (or more) especially if different people will be attending them.

7. Thou shalt not wear a strapless bra.

anigif_optimized-1294-1421873707-22

Dancing while wearing one is SO annoying. Unless, of course, you’ve mastered the art of getting them to stay in place. In which case, four for you. (Try our favorite choices for going strapless.)

8. They shalt wear pastels when possible.

tumblr_nhxhiuytjy1u1en2ho7_500

They’re romantic and summery. Perfect for a romantic summery night (obvs).

9. Thou shalt wear comfortable shoes.

tumblr_nbvhmvwrj01qgkcmbo9_500

You don’t want to be in pain on the dance floor, do you? With that being said…

10. Thou shalt not wear flip flops.

picgifs-flip-flops-7721838

Unless you need to for medical reasons, stash those rubber flip flops at home. Even if the wedding is on the beach, consider wearing nicer sandals instead.

 

