We try to ignore and forget about rude catcallers, but one eighteen year old from Louisiana became a victim when things turned violent. KTBS reports thatand her boyfriend were returning home after a day swimming when they stopped at a gas station. While her boyfriend went inside to get cigarettes, Jessica waited in his car with the window turned down still in her bikini.

Byrnes-Laird says a group of four or five men approached the car and began harassing her. When Laird’s boyfriend returned, he tried to fight the men, before deciding to get into the car and drive off. As they pulled away, one of the men threw a brass pipe at the car, hitting Laird in the face. Laird had four teeth knocked out and her upper lip torn open.

Jessica’s boyfriend’s mother has set up a Go Fund Me page to help pay for her surgeries, and they have already raised $4,930 in just three days. The ultimate goal is to collect $20,000.

“There’s a little bit of fear, honestly, because going through this make you realize how delicate life is, and you never know what can happen,” Byrnes-Laird said about the assault. But she’s grateful for the resulting outpouring of kindness. “All the support that’s been shown towards me, I’m so extremely thankful,”​ she says.

This is so crazy because a writer at CC literally JUST wrote a post about what we wish we could do to catcallers. We’d like to add another item to that list – have them fined for their actions. Women should be able to walk down the street or wait in a car without fear of being harassed.