I would pretty much kill to look like Jessica Alba but I have neither the genetic fortune nor the discipline required (somehow my desire to eat more pizza always trumps my desire to have a body like hers, anyone else have that problem?)

I guess I’ll have to settle for the next best thing: A little slice of her wardrobe. Jessica Alba’s style is so easy to emulate, guys. She’s one of the few celebrities who stays away from things that are too trendy, opting instead for simple, comfortable outfits that you can actually wear in real-life situations. Granted, she has all the money, so her jeans are probably less Levi’s, more Rag & Bone – still, the overall look she prefers is very much within reach.

Here she wears a breezy printed dress with one of my favorite wardrobe staples: a denim jacket. Great jackets are game changing and I truly feel like every one should own one. It just gives any outfit that all-American feel.

Getting a look that’s very similar to Jessica’s is easy – especially if you shop the pieces below.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]