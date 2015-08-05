Lenny Kravitz has talent. He all know he can sing, but Kravitz often plays all the guitar, bass, drums, keyboards, and percussion himself when recording. Besides that, he gives an awesome stage show, PLUS the guy can act. You might recognize him as the gold-eyeliner loving Cinna in The Hunger Games movies or from his cameo in Zoolander. He has now passed on his acting skills to his daughter Zoe Kravitz, as well as his stellar good looks. Ready to ogle some of Lenny’s hottest photos? Believe us, it was difficult to chose just 15 favorites.

[cmgggallery type=’inline’]