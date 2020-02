Hollywood has once again lied to us. If you arrive on campus thinking every night will resemble a scene from Animal House, you have a real wake-up call waiting for you. College is fun, but somehow movies always seem to center around the partying, dream classes, and roommate bonding instead of the studying, failing, and paying off loans. How we wish college more closely resembled the movies.

Without further ado, put on your toga and check out the lies movies told us about college life.

