Judge Allows Man To Choose Between Jail Or Marriage

Josten Bundy, a 21-year-old from Texas, was given the option to choose one of two sentences – marry his girlfriend or go to jail for 15 days. The reason he was in court in the first place was because he was charged with assault after hitting his 19-year-old girlfriend, Elizabeth Jaynes, in the jaw with a belt buckle, according to Fox News.

The judge must have been feeling delusional because his offer of 15 days in jail or 30 days probation as well as writing Bible verses and marrying his girlfriend was clearly not the right choice to offer up to an abusive boyfriend. We don’t know about anybody else, but we’re extremely unsure how marrying the girl he just smacked in the jaw would solve any of his violent outrages whatsoever.

He chose the marriage option (because who wants to go to jail…), and they had a quickie wedding in the courthouse.

“We weren’t going to be able to have the wedding we wanted. It was just going to be kind of pieced together. I didn’t even have a white dress,” said Jaynes.

Um. Would anybody want to be wed in court house after watching your significant other be on trial for assault? That smack must have knocked all of the sense out of Ms. Jaynes, because we have no idea what she’s thinking.