We’ve all been there – we party a bit too hard and have to send that email letting the professor know we’re *cough* sick *cough* and won’t be making it to class. However, let this be a lesson to us all to have a slightly more sober friend proofread that email.

This fella got ballsy while drunkenly emailing his teacher to ask for an extension on his paper. He also decided to include that he thinks the prof is a mother effin’ g and he was sorry for his baldness.

The professor’s response?

This is a win for everyone. The kid got an extension on the paper, the professor learned cool new lingo like “af” and “rn,” and we all feel better about ourselves for never pulling such a stunt.

Let’s just hope that he doesn’t pull this move with less understanding professors…

