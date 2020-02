We’ve all been there – we party a bit too hard and have to send that email letting the professor know we’re *cough* sick *cough* and won’t be making it to class. However, let this be a lesson to us all to have a slightly more sober friend proofread that email.

This fella¬†got ballsy while drunkenly emailing his teacher to ask for an extension on his paper. He also decided to include that he thinks the prof is a mother effin’ g and he was sorry for his baldness.

The professor’s response?

This is a win for everyone. The kid got an extension on the paper, the professor learned cool new lingo¬†like “af” and “rn,” and we all feel better about ourselves for never pulling such a stunt.

Let’s just hope that he doesn’t pull this move with less understanding professors…

[Lead image via]