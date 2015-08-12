This week, celebs have been out and about showing off their chic street style with the timeless jeans and t-shirt combo. This is a look that has a lot of versatility and is extremely practical when it you have one of those days where you really need to go out and run some errands or if you’re not really in the mood to get all dolled up, but you still want to look like you put some effort into your wardrobe. Although this clothing combo may seem a bit cliche, it does work to bring together that effortlessly laid back look you might be going for because you can always make it your own with color variations and patterns. From Rihanna‘s cute cropped jeans and tank to Kendall Jenner’s edgy graphic tee and black jeans combo, you can see that even on your lazy days, you can absolutely look cute when you keep it casual.

Here’s our top ten list of our favorite stylish stars for the second week in August!

