Makeup isn’t just fun, it’s an essential part of many ladies’ daily routine – Disney princesses being no exception. What? You think just because Ariel lived in the ocean she was without her waterproof mascara?┬áLoryn Brantz from Buzzfeed wanted to know what Jasmine, Mulan, and the rest of your favorite Disney princesses might look like without makeup. The answer? Still pretty good, just like us on those days we’re too lazy to break out the eye shadow and blush. See for yourself.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]