If you’re like me, painting your nails is nearly a daily occurrence. It’s just something you do. It’s therapeutic and fun—especially if you have an arsenal of colors at your disposal. However, these moments of bliss last for as long as you’re painting your non-dominant hand. Once that brush finds itself in your opposite hand, things get a bit dicey.

Suddenly, painting your nails is the world punishing you. There’s paint everywhere but your nail. Somehow, it’s on your pants and the nails you just painted are smudged. You pushed your hair out of your face in frustration only to find that your wet nails now have the indentations of your hair.

You start off so strongly, yet, in five minutes or less, you’ve crashed and burned—defeated by a small, .5 fluid ounce glass bottle.

It happens to the best of us.

1. I’ve got an hour to kill. I should paint my nails before going out.

2. I’m not really sure what colors I have.

3. Are any of these in season?

4. These are just so clumpy.

5. At least the red is safe.

6. Red is a good color—very empowering.

7. I’m a boss *ss b*tch, b*tch, b*tch…

8. I wonder how bad these fumes are.

9. I mean people get high off of them, don’t they?

10. How the f*ck do they do that?! This odor is offensive.

11. Is it just one bottle?

12. Whatever.

13. Pushing back your cuticles is weird.

14. They look kind of better.

15. .000001% more painting space.

16. That was a waste of time.

17. Time to paint my nails!

18. Okay, this hand is the easy one.

19. Clean, no paint on my skin.

20. Does blowing on your nails actually do anything?

21. I think I’m literally wasting my breath.

22. Now, the real challenge…

23. The non-dominant hand.

24. This is going to be terrible.

25. Slow and steady wins the race, right?

26. [Upon painting the first nail] Aaaaaaand there’s paint everywhere.

27. F*ck it, I’m going to sprint through this nightmare.

28. Yep, I did get paint on my knuckle.

29. Someway, somehow.

30. At least they’re done.

31. [A quick glance over]

32. They’re all ruined.

33. I literally JUST finished them.

34. Ten minutes of pain and they’re gone in two.

35. That’s what I get for attempting a top coat, I suppose.

36. [“Quiet” fuming]

37. F*ck it, I’m going to go the salon.

