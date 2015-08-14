The days of doodles in a notebook are over. Even the most studious college kid has probably checked their phone during class – most have done way more than reply to a text. According to Asurion‘s “Connected College Life” survey, nearly half of students have ordered food during class (a la Jeff Spicoli), 70 percent admit to online shopping during lectures, and over half have snapped a selfie while the professor taught. Some students have even missed class due to a missing phone. Check out the surprising stats on how phones affect life in the college lecture hall.

[Lead image via Shutterstock]