The beginning of the fall semester, whether you’re starting college for the first time or whether you’re an upperclassman, can inspire the greatest of happiness to erupt within your tired, tired body or incite the biggest panic since the Great Depression.

It’s not uncommon to hear negative rebuttals to reasons why college is “the best four years of your life” and vice versa. It can be a different experience for certain people—there’s not one way to “enjoy” college.

There are many reasons why college is awesome and even many more reasons as to why college sucks. Here are just some of those reasons.

5 Reasons Why College Is Awesome

1. Meeting Your New Best Friends

The first week of college is arguably one of the most traumatizing times in anyone’s life. You’re thrown into a new environment in a cramped dorm room with a stranger. Thankfully, this panic only lasts for a day or two. Living in a dorm allows you to meet cool, new people who you will hopefully spend the next four years (and beyond!) with. While being forced to meet people is a daunting activity for most, you’ll be glad you were forced into mandatory fun all of those years ago when you’re surrounded by your new best friends on the Quad.

2. Getting Away With Wearing The Same Outfit Several Days In A Row

I’m choosing to forget that leggings aren’t “real life-approved” when you’re a graduated college student. When you’re in college, no one will blink an eye if you decided to roll out of bed in the same clothes as yesterday. You didn’t have time to do laundry, fine. You were feeling especially lazy this morning? That’s fine, too. No one cares.

3. Napping Whenever

In the real world, you have bosses breathing down your neck, errands to run and things to do. When you want to lay down on the couch and not think about the real world for a mere five seconds, something else comes up and you’re running about trying to fix whatever exploded. When you’re feeling sleep deprived in college, however, you can easily climb into bed and nod off for three or four hours. Who needs regular bedtimes!? Not you.

4. Free Gym

Coming home from the summer and having to pay a minimum of $20 a month is a physical and economic pain in the *ss. If you find the motivation to go to the gym at school, lucky you. Your college/university’s athletic facilities are far superior to anything you can get at home. Utilize that opportunity.

5. Freedom

This is cliché, but it’s true. Being able to do what you want when you want without (okay, mostly without) consequences is a feeling like no other. You want to head out to the bar at 1:30 am? Go ahead, no one is going to stop you. You want to have ice cream for dinner? I mean, it’s not the healthiest of options, but Mom isn’t here to stop you.

5 Reasons Why College Sucks

1. Tuition

This is the side of college that certainly isn’t shown in the movies.

With college tuition always on the rise and never on the decline, paying (usually) more than $50,000 a year is certainly going to hurt your wallet. With all the loans you’ll have to take out and eventually pay back, suddenly college/university isn’t as fun anymore. You’ll have a hard time trying to justify paying such an exorbitant bill when your professor doesn’t show up to class half the time.

2. Going Broke

With all of your new best friends, sometimes staying on campus isn’t an option. You’ll want to go out every weekend (which has now subsequently gained an extra day). You’ll be paying for “cheap” drinks, transportation and drunk food that, at the time, didn’t seem expensive. Suddenly, you’re staring at your bank account wondering where that $500 from working over the summer went.

3. Sleep Deprivation

Somehow, even with all the hours you have to spend napping, you’re exhausted one-hundred percent of the time. While writing an essay and doing endless problem sets doesn’t seem physically exhausting, when it’s three in the morning and you’re fighting the tears in your eyes, you’ll be wishing you could go to bed.

But, alas. You cannot. You have another paper to write or several other problem sets to complete.

4. Endless Work

Endless work and sleep deprivation go hand-in-hand.

When you have piles upon piles of books sitting on your desk for your assignments due tomorrow, you’ll turn away to pretend that they don’t exist. Unfortunately, however, you’ll turn around to face the other pile of work you’ve been putting off as well.

You’ll find little time to do the things you enjoy when you’re in college. For example, if you like reading, forget it. You won’t read for pleasure during the year (I’m an English major and I do not read anything unless it’s for class.)

5. Sh*tty Food

I find this to be the most disappointing part of college.

Your school promises you somewhat palatable food, yet, when it’s not Family Weekend or Accepted Students Day, the grey blob on your plate just doesn’t inspire the same appetite in you that Mom’s pasta did.

Then you remember that you pay around $14,500 for this food (sh*tty residence halls included) and you cry. You cry a lot.

