Here’s some proof that “beauty” has a different definition based on who you ask.

A UK-based online doctor service asked graphic designers from around the world to Photoshop a model’s form by making her more attractive in the standard of their countries.

In their words, “Widely held perceptions of beauty and perfection can have a deep and lasting cultural impact on both women and men. The goal of this project is to better understand potentially unrealistic standards of beauty and to see how such pressures vary around the world.”

The results are eye-opening. Different countries from China to Mexico changed her hair color, eyes, and figure to mold her into their ideal, and each looks drastically different from the next. See for yourself.

