From her red carpet looks to her edgy street style, Rihanna has let it be known that she is a fashion chameleon. No wonder she won the CFDA Fashion Icon of the Year award – she is all about embracing any and all trends out there. Her style is absolutely fearless, and you never really can predict what awesome look she’ll show off next. One thing that can be said about Rihanna would have to be that she is in a lane of her own. There really isn’t anyone out there that can rock the things that she wears as well as she does. Rihanna has a knack for making anything she wears look fashionable and gorgeous.

Check out some of my picks for the most stylish looks from Rihanna.

