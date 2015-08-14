Thinking about going out for sorority rush? If you’re anything like I was as a college freshman, you might think Greek life seems like a blast, but then you hear rumors about hazing or think if you don’t get a “top tier” organization, your life is over. These nerves were enough to make me wait until sophomore year to rush! I wish I had Caitlin Bea when I was debating going out for rush because the YouTube personality dedicated a video to answering questions from nervous potential new members like you! The sorority girl covers everything from rush to relationships with other organizations on campus. Check out her video below…and if you have any lingering questions that she didn’t cover, let us know in the comments and we’ll help you out!

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQrLCsjs7jk&w=640&h=360%5D