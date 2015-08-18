School is starting any day now and while you can never be completely ready for that, there are definitely steps you can take to make sure you look forward to that first day.

Let’s just say it: Having a really cute outfit for the first day of classes makes it all better. And sure, you have a great little dress and some cool shoes – but what are you going to do about carrying all those pesky textbooks?

Investing in a great bag doesn’t just improve the look of your back to school outfit, it gives you a stylish and practical item you can use regularly and for a long time. Whether you’re a tote bag girl or a backpack girl, you might just find what you’re looking for in the picks we’ve assembled below.

