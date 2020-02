Nicki Minaj is one of the hottest female rappers out today, known for her hardcore rhymes and explicit lyrical content. Along with her credits as being the baddest bitch in the game, she’s also one of the baddest females to take fashion to the next level. Whether she’s taking an outrageous fashion risk to dress up as her alter egos or if she keeping her look simple and sultry, Miss Minaj always transforms and innovates herself.

Here’s my picks of Nicki Minaj’s best fashion and style moments

VIEW GALLERY