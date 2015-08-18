There are some feelings and situations that real words can’t quite articulate. That’s why we…well…made some up. We shared these “millennial words” like “bedgasm” and “masterdating” with you all a few weeks ago, and Elvis Duran and the crew at Z100 in NYC even talked about the words on their morning radio show. But we weren’t done yet. We decided to have some fun on the streets of New York to see how people would react to hearing these words for the first time…and have these passersby try to define them. Needless to say, things got weird.

While some folks masterfully aced our little vocabulary test, others had their minds in the gutter (although, to be fair, some of these words do sound dirty despite their innocence…). Check out the brilliant responses below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDbecSIfoV8&w=640&h=360%5D