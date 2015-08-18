The sun is shining a little less brightly for those returning to the University of Hawaii this semester. A 24-year-old man is dead after attempting to prevent a 19-year-old man from jumping off of a ledge at a college dormitory on Sunday.

The two men, whose names have not been released by authorities, were on the 14th floor of the Hale Wainani dorm building at the University of Hawaii-Manoa. The younger man was reportedly distraught and climbed out onto a window ledge, apparently about to jump. The 24-year-old was trying to pull him in when both men suddenly fell.

Both were both taken to a local hospital in critical condition where the 19 year old survived but sadly, the 24 year old was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the school said that neither of the two men were students at the college and were possibly visiting a resident who had invited some people over. About 600 students normally occupy the dorm building, but there were only about 20 students are currently living there since it was summer. All of the students currently residing in the building were contacted by school officials and offered counseling.

Details on the condition of the 19 year old, who sustained critical injuries in the fall and still remains in the hospital, were not released.

