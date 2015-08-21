The beginning of the semester, if you’re past your freshman year, evokes mixed emotions. If you are a freshman, you’re likely scared, frightened, and on the verge of puking throughout your house constantly (No? Was it just me?). But, moving in as a sophomore, junior, or senior, you’re merely exasperated. I mean, you’re likely excited, but the thought of packing makes you want to fall face-down on your couch to never move again.

Maybe you were smart and never unpacked.

You know what makes everything better, though? Dogs! Dogs are wonderfully expressive and uninhibited in displaying how they feel. As you continue to laze about your house eating everything in sight, let these dogs do your emotive expressions for you.

“Are you excited to go back to school?” your mother asks.

Guttural groaning as you continue to shovel food into your mouth.

