Slender Man Stabbing: Teen Girls Plead Not Guilty

I said it once and I’ll say it again: how in the world do you plead not guilty to 19, literal, physical, blood-gushing stab wounds?

Two 13-year old girls from Wisconsin who are being accused of luring their friend into the woods to repeatedly stab her in order to sacrifice her to the fictitious horror character, Slender Man, plead not guilty Friday. Investigators reported that in the 2014 attack, the girls plotted for months to lure their friend into the woods during a sleepover with the explicit intention to kill her.

Slender Man is described as an unnaturally tall and thin man who has no visible facial features and wears a dark suit. Many horror stories involving Slender Man have appeared online. Police documents allege that the girls wanted to kill their friend, in part, to prove his existence. The girls, 12 at the time, believed that if they carried out the attack, they would have a home in Slender Man’s mansion.

The two girls left the victim with 19 stab wounds—one wound, a doctor said, narrowly missed a major artery near her heart. The victim crawled to a road and was found by a passing bicyclist after the attack. The girl has since made a miraculous recovery and was back in school in September, three months after the attack.

The case is being tried in adult court based on the fact that if the girls were found guilty in the juvenile court, the girls would be released at 18 years old with no supervision or mental health treatment. The adult court system would protect them longer. Each girl is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

The girls defense attorneys have argued that the case belongs in juvenile court, stating that the girls suffer from mental illness and won’t receive the treatment needed in the adult system. One girl plead not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect—the other girl’s attorney did not respond to request for comment.

If the two girls are convicted as adults, they’ll face 65 years in prison.

