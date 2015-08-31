Best Productivity Apps: Top 10 Tools For College Students

Distractions are part of your daily life at college. You have tons of studying to do and assignments to complete, but you end up wasting hours on Snapchat. If you want to become a great student, you have to learn how to fight procrastination and interference. Of course, there are tools for that!

This list of apps and websites will make different aspects of your life easier. When you learn how to manage your time, assignments, health, and finances – you’ll inevitably become a more productive student.

Time-Optimizing Tools

Habitica

It’s time to get rid of the old habits and develop more useful ones. This is the app (available for Android and iOS) that will help you on that journey. With Habitica, you’ll see your life as a game. You’ll get rewards and punishments based on your actions, so you’ll be inspired to develop habits for hard working and healthy living.

Todoist

If you are looking for the most effective task-tracking app, you should definitely give this one a try. It’s free for iOS and Android, but it’s also available as an online tool. Todoist supports multiple lists and recurring tasks. The best part is that you can share certain tasks and collaborate on them, so the tool will support the management of team projects.

Tools that Help You Get Good Grades

MindGenius

This is an online tool that will help you manage the entire workload, as well as the classes you have to attend. MindGenius changes the way you take notes and conduct research for academic projects, so it will make the entire process faster and more productive. You can capture and visualize the ideas you have, so you can instantly project them into actionable tasks and projects.

AssignmentMasters

When you are stuck with a challenging academic project, you can rely on the professional writers at this website. They are always willing to share their knowledge and experience to help students achieve their goals. Thanks to their assistance, you’ll receive plagiarism-free content by the deadline you impose. You can delegate the challenging tasks and use the free time to handle other responsibilities.

Scientific Research

You decided to base your research paper upon the information you locate at Wikipedia? That’s a good way to make your professor laugh. If you want to get good points on that paper, you have to provide serious arguments based on scientific and academic sources. This is the website where you’ll locate open-access journals worthy of being referenced. You can filter the results by subject and title, so you’ll easily find the resources you need.

Tools that Help You Save Money

Chegg

You can’t be a productive student if you don’t obtain all textbooks you need. When you have to balance your expenses within a limited budget, it’s difficult to find money for everything. Luckily, you can rent textbooks or access their online versions on Chegg – an online service that enables you to save up to 90% on textbooks. You can even highlight in the books you rent!

StudentRate

This website aggregates discounts and deals for students. You can find great offers in multiple categories, including textbooks, fashion, travel, back to school, and more. The search bar enables you to get the offers you need, so you’ll never have to make a full-priced purchase again.

Free Book Notes

When you don’t have time to take your own notes, you can rely on the content you locate at this website, which aggregates literary resources for over 44,000 books and offers study guides and summaries from several content providers. The great repository of plot overviews, novel guides and context summaries will be especially useful for your literature course.

Tools and Apps that Keep You Fit

My Fitness Pal

Every student needs an account at this website. If you want to achieve the maximum levels of productivity, you have to keep your body and mind in shape. Proper food and exercise are mandatory parts of your daily routine, and there are no acceptable excuses. My Fitness Pal will help you find inspiration and stay on track with your diet and fitness plan.

Lumosity

Your body is not the only thing you need to keep fit; your mind should stay in shape too! Lumosity is a great app that boosts your brain’s cognitive functions through tools and games developed by scientists. You can use it on any device, and it will only take you few minutes to solve the daily tasks.

Productivity is an important skill you need to develop as a college student. The above-listed apps will boost different aspects of your live, so your overall functionality will be improved.