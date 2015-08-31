Someone who is already having medical issues probably shouldn’t have Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, aka Dr. Mike, walk into the room because he is sure to give you heart palpitations. He’s a second-year medical resident that we have dubbed the real-life McDreamy, but let’s hope his story has a happier ending than his Grey’s Anatomy counterpart. Pretty much, he’s the whole package: brains and beauty.

It doesn’t end there: Dr. Mike also just happens to be the daddy to a gorgeous husky named Roxy. Puppies and a hot guy? We just found our new Insta-obsession.

We all need to write a thank you letter to BuzzFeed for discovering this hot doc on Instagram and sharing him with the world. Take a gander at his gorgeous photos below.

Double taps coming your way, Dr. Mike.

Update, 1/19/16

After taking the Internet by storm last year, Dr. Mike is relevant again (#blessed). Dr. Mikhail Varshavski is teaming up with Coffee Meets Bagel to auction off a date…with himself!

The highest bidder’s donation will go to McDreamy’s charity Limitless Tomorrow, which gives financial support to struggling students who’ve demonstrated excellence in ways besides their GPA. You’ll also get an all-expense paid trip to New York, a meal at a Michelin-starred restaurant, and a chance to fake a heart attack in an attempt at some mouth-to-mouth.

The description posted by Dr. Mike himself reads, “I’ve partnered with @coffeembagel to raise money for my foundation @limitlesstomorrow by auctioning myself off for an all-expenses paid date. If you’re interested in flying to#NYC, staying in a 4 ⭐️ hotel, and dining in a Michelin star restaurant with me (for free!), all you have to do is click the link in my BIO and donate for a chance to win! I’m incredibly excited to see who will be my date on January 27th when the contest closes (actual day of date to be decided)! Let’s raise money for an amazing cause and have some fun in the process.”

Will you be the lucky girl? You have to be in it to win it!