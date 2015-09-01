What’s better than a lipstick that combines gorgeous color payoff, stunning packaging, an amazing formula, and crazy staying power?

One that doubles as a necklace, of course.

As it turns out, such a thing actually does exist – and it was brought to us by the legendary Christian Louboutin, no less. The lipsticks are edgy and awesomely packaged and they all come with black strings and can be worn around your neck.

These babies are so, so beautiful. I haven’t seen them in person yet but just look at those bullets! That intense, saturated color has to look unbelievable on the lips. And let’s talk about the design element – I have never, ever in my entire life seen cooler packaging on a beauty product. Ever. And yes, I would totally rock this around the neck as well.

All in all? I’m lusting after this. Hard. I mean, y’all know I have a thing for pricey lipsticks.

Now, I know what you’re thinking: Why don’t you just step away from the computer and buy it? Here’s the thing: This line is expensive. Like, really expensive. Like, each lipstick/necklace hybrid is $90 expensive.

Can I justify this expense by saying I’m basically getting two products in one? Probably not. Will I end up doing so anyway? Maybe. Probably not. But as far as beauty news goes, this is pretty big. Actually, it’s bigger than big – it’s downright revolutionary. Not just because they come from Christian Louboutin, a man who created an absolutely legendary accessory brand, whose shoes have become cultural juggernauts, who has managed to make the term “red bottoms” synonymous with the most coveted form of luxury. Also because they represent where the beauty industry could go. Sure, we’ve seen rings packed with pats of solid perfume, but this is sort of groundbreaking in terms of its ability to seamlessly combine a beauty product with a fashion accessory in one pretty product.

The worlds of fashion and beauty are converging more than ever. This Louboutin-launched line is undeniable proof of that. Because of that, these lipsticks aren’t just lipsticks or even lipstick/necklaces. They’re collector’s pieces, representative of a truly ingenious blend of two related-but-separate industries.

They’re still overpriced as all hell, though.

