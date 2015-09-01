Despite parents’ reassurance, monsters are very real for people living with mental disorders. UK-based artist Toby Allen is putting a face to the unseen demons that haunt people with depression, schizophrenia, and other illnesses that aren’t visible to everyone.

“The project originated from imagining my own anxieties as monsters and finding it to be a cathartic and healing process to draw them,” Allen told The Huffington Post in an email. “It made them feel weaker and I was able to look at my own anxiety in a comical way. I wanted to expand upon this idea and draw other representations of mental illnesses that could help people in the same way it helped me.”

Take a look at the photos below of Allen’s “Real Monsters” series.

[Story & images via Huffington Post]