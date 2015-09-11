Are you the girl whose kitchen is notoriously clean…because you literally never cook? Maybe you flunked Home Ec while simultaneously almost setting your high school on fire, but that doesn’t mean you’re sentenced to a life where the Chinese takeout place knows your order by heart. These recipes are so easy that anyone can make them and fool everyone into thinking they’re a chef.

Lately, everyone has been anxious to get their hands on all things pumpkin spiced everything since fall is right around the corner. September 8 marked the return of the iconic Starbucks pumpkin spiced latte, and everyone’s practically losing their minds over it. Today’s recipe is another addition to the pumpkin spiced craze but a healthier version: Pumpkin spice latte muffins!

This is recipe is great for the girl who’s obsessed with all things pumpkin spice but isn’t feeling all the calories and sugar that come with it. It’s sure to give that jolt of energy that’s been lacking in your morning routine because it contains just a hint of espresso powder. Plus, there’s a swirl of Nutella on top to add a hint of sweetness that makes this recipe even better. This recipe is quick and easy – it should only take 30 minutes or less to do at home. So why not satisfy in your pumpkin spice cravings and try out this easy dessert recipe?

Ingredients

• ½ cup (66 grams) coconut flour

• ¾ cup (75 grams) almond flour

• 1¼ teaspoons baking soda

• 2½ teaspoons cinnamon

• 2 teaspoons instant espresso powder

• ½ teaspoon allspice

• ½ teaspoon nutmeg

• ½ teaspoon ginger

• ½ teaspoon cloves

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 4 eggs

• 7 tablespoons (98 grams) coconut oil, melted

• ½ cup maple syrup

• ½ cup canned pumpkin puree

• 2 teaspoons vanilla

• ⅓ – ½ cup Nutella

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line 16 muffin cups with muffin liners. In a large bowl, mix together the dry ingredients (coconut flour through the salt). If your coconut flour is lumpy, be sure to sift it into the dry ingredients. In a separate medium bowl, mix together the wet ingredients (eggs through the vanilla). Add the dry mix to the wet mix and stir just until combined. Pour the batter evenly into the muffins cups. Put about 1 – 1½ teaspoons of Nutella on top of each muffin and swirl it around with a toothpick. Bake the muffins for 13 – 16 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Cover the muffins and store them in the refrigerator for up to 5 days (2 days at room temperature is also okay).

[Recipe & Image via]