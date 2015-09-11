As awesome as Serena Williams is, she has those moments when, like the rest of us, she’s completely tired and just wants to relax at home. Serena had just won her quarterfinal match at the US Open, and during her post-game press conference, it’s clear that Serena was totally uninterested in being there. Unfortunately, one male reporter took it upon himself to point that out.

The male reporter continued to ask Williams why she wouldn’t smile. But, one can imagine how tiring is it to constantly hear the same questions over and over all the time and especially after those grueling matches.

This time Serena decided to fire back. Skip to 5:20 to check out exactly how Serena shut down the reporter.

“It’s 11:30. To be perfectly honest with you, I don’t want to be here,” Williams says. “I just want to be in bed right now and I have to wake up early to practice. I don’t want to answer any of these questions, and you guys keep asking me the same questions. You’re not making it super enjoyable. Just being honest.”

Go Serena! Finally she got a chance to speak her mind and stand up for herself. Serena Williams has a lot of things going on and the last thing on her mind is if she is smiling or not.