Fatal Plane Crash on Set of New Tom Cruise Movie

Sources have confirmed that yesterday a small airplane, used by crew on the set of the new Tom Cruise movie, Mena, crashed in Medellin, Columbia, leaving two dead and one severely injured. Though Cruise, a trained pilot, was not on board when it crashed, the aircraft was being used by the movie crew.

The deceased have been identified as Alan David Purwin, an American Hollywood pilot, and Carlos Berl of Colombia. The third party, Jimmy Lee Garind, an American pilot, sustained critical injuries and is currently at a hospital in Medellin.

The plane, an Aerostar twin-engine, took off from Santa Fe de Antioquia en route to Medellin, a relatively quick flight. There were no emergency calls reported to air traffic controllers.

Following the crash, a Universal spokesperson released the following statement:

“An aircraft carrying crew members crashed while returning to Enrique Olaya Herrera Airport in Medellin following production wrap on the film Mena resulting in two fatalities. Further details are not available at this time. On behalf of the production, our hearts and prayers go out to the crew members and their families at this difficult time.”

Earlier this month, Purwin, who was also the founder and president of Helinet Technologies and has worked on other films including Transformers, Pirates of the Caribbean and Pearl Harbor, had shared multiple photos on Instagram (see below), one of a plane landing on a runway captioned “#lovemyjob”, and another of the cast, including Cruise, together on set.

Cruise began working on the movie last month, a film about American pilot, Barry Seal, working for Pablo Escobar, a famous Columbian drug lord.