Supermodel Candice Swanepoel Wipes Out On NYFW Runway

With so much going on at once during New York Fashion Week, it can be hard to keep track of who’s doing what and when. Except, of course, if you happen to take a tumble while walking one of the runways…

As did Victoria’s Secret model, Candice Swanepoel, who took a spill during the Givenchy show on Friday. However embarrassing that must have been for her, having to live what is probably every model’s biggest fear, during the biggest fashion/modeling week of the year, she handled it like the Supermodel-pro she is– getting right back up and continuing down the runway.

The 26-year-old South African model smiled, and gave a quick wave to let everyone know she was okay– including the multiple guests who jumped out to help her– and gave a humorous little bow at the end.

Watch the video below:

This is especially impressive because it wasn’t just her ego that got a little hurt. Following the incident, Swanepoel posted a picture of her scraped knees onto Instagram, with the caption: “Thank you to who ever picked me up off the runway tonight. left with little scratches but mostly a bruised ego ☺️#ohwell”.

You go, girl!

Regardless, I don’t think Swanepoel has to worry about this hurting her image too much; apparently she is one of the top-earning models in the world. In 2014 she topped Maxim’s Hot 100 list of Beautiful Women, and made the top 10 of Forbes list.

[Lead image source: www.news.com.au]