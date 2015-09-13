If you’re like us, your drive to work is much more than a 10-minute ride around the block, which naturally gives you enough time to think many empty thoughts on the whole entire 45-minute-or-more drive to the office.

Besides the explicit curse words you silently mutter to yourself because every radio station is either on a commercial break or playing Major Lazer’s “Lean On,” here’s what you’re probably thinking on the car ride to work:

I thought by leaving earlier I’d beat the rush. Clearly, everyone had the same idea today. DAMN! I left my lunch at home. *Checks wallet* I only have $4 to my name. Guess I’m having a bag of chips for lunch. If The Weeknd is playing on the radio, it’s going to be a good day. I feel like turning my car around and going right back home and into my bed. Why the hell didn’t I call out today? Does JLO want to adopt me? Anyone? Ugh…I just wish I was born rich. I need a new job. How come every time I look at the person in the car next to me, they’re picking their nose? Why does my hair keep frizzing up!? Is this outfit appropriate for work? I think my heels might be too much. Whatever. What’s on the work agenda today anyway? Why the hell isn’t traffic moving?! Is it Friday yet? I hope there’s a parking spot right in front. I’m so over walking 15 minutes to the door everyday. Is this job worth it? No, seriously. Is it? Am I making enough money and when’s payday again? Days like this I wish I could take public transportation. I wonder what today will bring. I have to remember to play lotto today. *Looks down at gas tank* UGH! I forgot I needed gas. I hope I make it. How many days until my next vacation? How many more years until I can retire, actually? What do I have to do after work today? Sh*t. I forgot to get change for the meter. I wonder what our meeting is about today. *Gets off the highway because there’s too much traffic. GPS looses signal, no idea where to go or how to read a map.* Damn, I’m going to be late now. I hate traffic!!! Am I prepared? Did I leave anything? Where’s my notebook? Sh*t. Did I leave my hair iron on? What about the clothing iron? *Looks down* UGH. I forgot to take my chipped nail polish off. *Goes to tie hair.* I forgot my hair ties. Today’s going to be a good day. Not. Where’s my boyfriend? Why haven’t I heard from him yet? My deodorant is all over my shirt. How embarrassing. Why am I so tired? I got *counts in head* nine hours of sleep! OMG. I desperately need a car wash.

