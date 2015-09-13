If you’re like us, your drive to work is much more than a 10-minute ride around the block, which naturally gives you enough time to think many empty thoughts on the whole entire 45-minute-or-more drive to the office.
Besides the explicit curse words you silently mutter to yourself because every radio station is either on a commercial break or playing Major Lazer’s “Lean On,” here’s what you’re probably thinking on the car ride to work:
- I thought by leaving earlier I’d beat the rush. Clearly, everyone had the same idea today.
- DAMN! I left my lunch at home.
- *Checks wallet* I only have $4 to my name. Guess I’m having a bag of chips for lunch.
- If The Weeknd is playing on the radio, it’s going to be a good day.
- I feel like turning my car around and going right back home and into my bed.
- Why the hell didn’t I call out today?
- Does JLO want to adopt me? Anyone? Ugh…I just wish I was born rich.
- I need a new job.
- How come every time I look at the person in the car next to me, they’re picking their nose?
- Why does my hair keep frizzing up!?
- Is this outfit appropriate for work? I think my heels might be too much. Whatever.
- What’s on the work agenda today anyway?
- Why the hell isn’t traffic moving?!
- Is it Friday yet?
- I hope there’s a parking spot right in front. I’m so over walking 15 minutes to the door everyday.
- Is this job worth it? No, seriously. Is it?
- Am I making enough money and when’s payday again?
- Days like this I wish I could take public transportation.
- I wonder what today will bring.
- I have to remember to play lotto today.
- *Looks down at gas tank* UGH! I forgot I needed gas. I hope I make it.
- How many days until my next vacation?
- How many more years until I can retire, actually?
- What do I have to do after work today?
- Sh*t. I forgot to get change for the meter.
- I wonder what our meeting is about today.
- *Gets off the highway because there’s too much traffic. GPS looses signal, no idea where to go or how to read a map.*
- Damn, I’m going to be late now. I hate traffic!!!
- Am I prepared? Did I leave anything? Where’s my notebook?
- Sh*t. Did I leave my hair iron on?
- What about the clothing iron?
- *Looks down* UGH. I forgot to take my chipped nail polish off.
- *Goes to tie hair.* I forgot my hair ties. Today’s going to be a good day. Not.
- Where’s my boyfriend? Why haven’t I heard from him yet?
- My deodorant is all over my shirt. How embarrassing.
- Why am I so tired? I got *counts in head* nine hours of sleep!
- OMG. I desperately need a car wash.
[Image via Shutter Stock]