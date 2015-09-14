Emma Watson: Top 15 Best Style & Fashion Moments

Actress, model, and activist Emma Watson is the face of fashion (including our weekly roundup on celeb style!). There’s no denying that she rocks every outfit she wears and is on everyone’s fashion radar. Watson first began her modeling career back in 2005 when she landed a photo shoot on the cover of Teen Vogue. In the past, she has partnered up with brands like Burberry and Lancôme. In February 2011, she was awarded the Style Icon Award from British Elle and in 2014 the British Fashion Award for Best British Style.

Check out just some of our favorite looks on Miss Watson.

[Lead image via Getty]