James Madison University, home of the Duke Dog, has been changing the world since 1908. With over 122 degree programs, JMU is house to over 20,000 students – 60% female and 40% male, the ratio obviously being in the guys favor. In 2014, JMU was ranked No. 2 for the top public school in the south and made the top 100 in “The Best Values in Public Colleges.” Whether you’re an overachiever spending all your days on campus or making hiking trips all over the Shenandoah Valley, the memories you make here will last you a lifetime. We’ll always bleed purple and gold!

Have you made the most of your time at JMU?

1. You’ve stolen a quad brick

2. You’ve broken your way in to the quad tunnels

3. You’ve streaked the quad

4. You’ve kissed the Duke Dog

5. You’ve saved your very last punch for Saturday brunch

6. You’ve yelled J-M-U at potential students on tour groups

7. You know what actually goes down in the stacks in Carrier Library

8. You’ve Instagramed a picture of the quad at least 20 times

9. You’ve captioned a JMU photo “The Happiest Place on Earth” or “The Promised Land”

10. You know what FrOG stands for (and yes, the ‘r’ is lowercase)

11. You know why the Kissing Rock is called the Kissing Rock

12. You know what people are referring to when they talk about the worlds largest crack rock

13. You’ve made the D-hall dash

14. You know who Officer Conley is

15. You’ve walked 30 minutes from the quad to east campus just to get some E-hall

16. You call Rose Library by its rightful name–ECL

17. You know what and where the gingerbread house is

18. You refer to Cantrell Avenue as Cantrell and not Martin Luther King Jr. Way

19. You know that Top Dog always f***s you over on Fridays when they close at 3:30 pm

20. You know what myMadison is and the struggle of having to change your password like every month

21. You’ve gone swimming in the Burrus Fountain

22. You’ve taken a picture with the JMaddy Statue

23. You’ve referred to JMU as JMaddy

24. You’ve gone to sports events just to get free stuff

25. You know what the fight song is

26. You still own your JMU fight song shirt

27. You know the lyrics to the fight song

28. You’ve thrown purple and gold streamers for every touch down at a home football game and at graduation

29. You know why Trashby is nicknamed Trashby

30. You understand the pain of having little to no student parking

31. You know what UREC stands for

32. You’ve ordered form Campus Special

33. You’ve taken the drunk bus

34. You’ve read the One Book

35. You own at least 10 JMU shirts

36. You know that the ground floor and the first floor of a building are two completely different things

37. You’ve Instagramed a picture of the mountains at sunset

38. You know what year JMU beat Tech

39. You know that Forest is way too crowded to party

40. You’ve participated in cheesy Thursday’s

