Rihanna might be off the market once again!

It looks as though things are getting steamy between Rihanna and Travis Scott. The two have been spotted out during New York Fashion Week, and not being able to keep their hands off each other. E! News confirmed that Rihanna and Travis are in fact dating!

“Travis and Rihanna are dating, officially,” an insider shared with E! News. “It’s already very serious. He’s very into her.”

The pair has been seen out at events getting all cozy. Last Wednesday night, RiRi watched her boo performed at a concert and the two were also seen at a private party at Up & Down. Not to mention, the couple was getting pretty close at Roc Nation’s block party.

“It’s true, they were totally together,” a source shared with E! News. “They were all over each other. It was very clear they were together.”

According to sources both Rihanna and Travis Scott are happy together. “He won the lottery” a source reveals to Hollywoodlife.com. “She is a cool chick who is talented, smokes weed, and is amazingly fun and a machine when it comes to being sexual, what isn’t there to like?”

Rihanna has been link to other dating rumors in the past couple of months including an alleged reunion with her ex Chris Brown and being paired with basketball player Matt Barnes, so it’s awesome to know that the “We Found Love” singer has found love.

[Story via E! and Hollywood Life]