I don’t remember gym class ever being this fun.

Jared Paschall, a elementary school gym teacher at the Harvest Elementary school in Alabama, created a cool cardio routine to Silento’s “Watch Me(Whip/Nae Nae)” and the video is going viral.

The video was originally uploaded to Paschall’s YouTube page, then ihis Facebook page where it has been viewed nearly 20 million times. “Since they loved the song so much and many of them already knew some moves, I decided to incorporate exercise into music and get them excited about doing a cardio workout.” Paschall said during an interview with AL.com. He also said that he recorded his students doing the dance so that other teachers can try it out at their schools.

This has to be one of most creative ways to get kids motivated and to stay active, and it makes you wish that you had a gym teacher like Paschall. Want to learn the routine, check out the video below.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6b-2wEkhOnk&w=640&h=360%5D

[Story via]