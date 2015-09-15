Ashley Salter became our spirit animal the moment she started confusing onions and pomegranates on Chris Soules’ season of The Bachelor. Her unfiltered commentary may not have won the heart of Prince Farming, but she did win over America. So much so that host Chris Harrison practically begged her to appear on Bachelor In Paradise this summer. Unfortunately, love wasn’t in the cards for her there either.

In good news for her and bad news for us, Ashley S. is officially off the market. Why is this bad news? Because now we don’t get to watch her talking to birds on future seasons of BIP, and that’s a real loss.

On Sunday, Salter posted a series of pictures on Instagram, one of which shows her hand wearing an engagement ring while holding a man’s hand and a dozen roses. The caption reads, “@agbrannen 12 is better than 1 #roses.” Take that, DAN.

Ashley S. – who will soon drop the S in favor of a B – actually posted a ton of cute pics with her new fiancé Austin Brannen on Instagram a week ago, but it wasn’t until this weekend that she revealed they were actually engagement photos.

Brannen is her college sweetheart from Auburn, and the couple reunited in June after Bachelor In Paradise finished taping.

Check out these adorable lovebirds below!

