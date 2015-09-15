Baruch College freshman Michael Deng died after a hazing ritual during a Pi Delta Psi retreat in December 2013. Close to two years later, a grand jury has recommended charges against the entire fraternity — five of those fraternity members face third-degree murder charges.

During the retreat, Deng and other pledges were blindfolded and instructed to carry sand-filled backpacks across a snow-covered field. While they were walking, fraternity members charged at them. “Deng was subjected to repeated blunt force trauma which was applied to three different organ systems of the body to include the head, torso and thighs,” police told NBC News.

According to The New York Times, Deng complained that his head hurt but continued in the activity. Eventually, he was knocked unconscious and the fraternity delayed calling anyone for help. Police confirm that this delay “significantly contributed” to his death.

While the entire fraternity is expected to be charged with hazing and criminal conspiracy, Charles Lai, Kenny Kwan, Raymond Lam, Daniel Li, and Sheldon Wong face third-degree murder charges, which usually carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison. The charges are expected to be filed in the next few weeks.

Baruch College immediately shut down all Pi Delta Psi activity on campus following the incident.

