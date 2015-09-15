As if you don’t already spend enough time sending your friends Snapchats of your quadruple chins, a new update to the app will having you constantly snapping selfies. Snapchat is introducing Lenses, a feature that will add silly effects to your face. Check this one out, for example.

So SnapChat has an update and am feeling stupid using the update 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/41uQOpwBBr — ✨International Finess✨ (@_oneou) September 15, 2015

To do it, just take a selfie as per usual, then press and hold on your face to show Lenses. From there, you can select your favorite from the row at the bottom and follow the on-screen instructions. Besides puking rainbows, you can become zombified or get heart eyes – there are seven options to play around with.

Check out the fun you can have with the new Lenses below.

In addition to Lenses, Snapchat is also allowing users to replay more snaps…for a price. While everyone currently gets one Replay of the snap of your choosing per day, Snapchatters can now purchase extra Replays, starting at 3 for $0.99.

There’s also the “trophy case,” which seems to give badges for different actions on Snapchat, like taking snaps with the front-facing flash on. It’s a way to make Snapchat more like a game, and the company likely hopes this will keep you coming back.

What do you think of these updates? Is there anything else you want Snapchat to add?

