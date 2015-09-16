ATTN: You Have Just One Day to Prepare for Beyoncé’s New Song

||

Attention, Earth because there’s really not a human being on this planet who doesn’t like Beyoncé. You are running out of time to mentally and physically prepare yourself for Queen Bey’s new song entitled, “Runnin’ (Lose It All).”

British producer, Naughty Boy (the guy who produced “La La La,” the song that featured Sam Smith) teased the Internet today with a video clip and the single artwork for his upcoming collaboration with Beyoncé via his Instagram account. You can see the teasers below.

View this post on Instagram

31 hours… @Beyonce @ArrowBenjamin #LoseItAll

A post shared by Naughty Boy (@naughtyboymusic) on

View this post on Instagram

33 hours… @Beyonce @ArrowBenjamin #LoseItAll

A post shared by Naughty Boy (@naughtyboymusic) on

It seems that he’s being especially generous as he even posted some tear-jerking lyrics to his account as well.

View this post on Instagram

#LoseItAll

A post shared by Naughty Boy (@naughtyboymusic) on

View this post on Instagram

#LoseItAll

A post shared by Naughty Boy (@naughtyboymusic) on

View this post on Instagram

#LoseItAll

A post shared by Naughty Boy (@naughtyboymusic) on

View this post on Instagram

#LoseItAll

A post shared by Naughty Boy (@naughtyboymusic) on

Naughty Boy took to Twitter to announce to us plebeians that we only have 31 hours until the song drops.

31 hours… @Beyonce @ArrowBenjamin #LoseItAll http://t.co/n37JVFWAAC

— Naughty Boy (@NaughtyBoyMusic) September 16, 2015

What do you think of the brief audio clip? Let us know below in the comments!

Beyonce Copying J. Lo: Photo Evidence Of Fashion Clones

[Story via]

[Lead image via]

Read More:
Music,NewsBeyonce,New Music
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Caroline ChuCOLLEGECANDY Writer
A proud American with a half-Chinese and half-Italian heritage. I'm a music enthusiast who enjoys 'The Walking Dead,' petting dogs and all things indie.
  • 10614935101348454