Attention, Earth because there’s really not a human being on this planet who doesn’t like Beyoncé. You are running out of time to mentally and physically prepare yourself for Queen Bey’s new song entitled, “Runnin’ (Lose It All).”

British producer, Naughty Boy (the guy who produced “La La La,” the song that featured Sam Smith) teased the Internet today with a video clip and the single artwork for his upcoming collaboration with Beyoncé via his Instagram account. You can see the teasers below.

It seems that he’s being especially generous as he even posted some tear-jerking lyrics to his account as well.

Naughty Boy took to Twitter to announce to us plebeians that we only have 31 hours until the song drops.

