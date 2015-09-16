Who could forget that Cara Delevingne Paper Towns interview that reached epic proportions of awkwardness? In our opinion, the reporters could have done a little more research and asked some better questions, and a lot of people (including Paper Towns author John Green) agreed that Cara wasn’t totally in the wrong. Well, Richard Madden called her “ungrateful” in regards to that interview, and Delevingne is firing back.

The Game of Thrones and Cinderella actor revealed in a recent interview with Style Magazine that he found Cara’s response to the reporters was immature, saying,

It was unprofessional. It made her seem ungrateful. She showed her age. For Cinderella, I did six weeks of those interviews, where you get asked the same eight questions.

Delevingne wasn’t going to just let that slide. She took to Twitter for an awkward exchange with Madden.

@_richardmadden I have no idea who you are but I think it's little desperate for a grown man to be bad mouthing someone they don't know — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) September 15, 2015

@_richardmadden if you really want attention that badly, try focusing on your own work and not other people's — Cara Delevingne (@Caradelevingne) September 15, 2015

She also retweeted this meme made by a fan.

Name that reference!

It wasn’t long before Richard Madden responded.

Hi @Caradelevingne, nothing but respect for you. Misquoted and blown out of proportion. #SlowNewsWeek — Richard Madden (@_richardmadden) September 16, 2015

Feud settled? We shall see…

