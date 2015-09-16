Because of course the artist is from Portland, Oregon.

Artist Sarah Levy has created a portrait of Donald Trump, entitled “Whatever,” using the medium of her own menstrual blood to create a realistic portrait of the presidential election candidate. The title of the piece is a reference to Trump stating that moderator, Megyn Kelly, had “blood coming out of her wherever” during the first GOP primary debate. While at the time it seemed Trump was referring to Kelly being on her period, but he later insisted that he meant her nose.

I think we can all agree that Trump would have not have called her nose a “whatever” if that was what he was precisely referencing. I call shenanigans. You can view the portrait below.

Levy wrote an editorial on SocialistWorker.com to explain her reasons for creating the portrait. She said, “I think there’s a way to use art, especially if it’s a little humorous to begin to deflate Trump’s arrogance and give back confidence to all the people who might be a tad terrified at the prospect of a racist doofus like him running the country.” She took to her Etsy page to further explain the portrait, stating that “Trump thinks he can bring up the healthy functioning of women’s reproductive systems to insult women’s intelligence. Bloody Trump thinks different.”

To create the painting, she wrote on her website, that she used her own menstrual blood, a tampon, and a paintbrush. Her goal is to auction the painting and to sell prints of it in order to raise money for charities that support Mexican immigrants in the United States.

Given Trump’s staunch anti-immigrant platform, this is the perfect slap in the face to the subhuman potential presidential candidate (now isn’t that a scary thought).

